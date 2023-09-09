Critical Survey: EFG International (OTCMKTS:EFGXY) and East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) and EFG International (OTCMKTS:EFGXY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.1% of East West Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of East West Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Dividends

East West Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. EFG International pays an annual dividend of C$0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. East West Bancorp pays out 21.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EFG International pays out 128.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. East West Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. East West Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio East West Bancorp $2.62 billion 2.89 $1.13 billion $8.92 6.00 EFG International N/A N/A N/A C$0.14 77.80

This table compares East West Bancorp and EFG International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

East West Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than EFG International. East West Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EFG International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares East West Bancorp and EFG International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets East West Bancorp 37.14% 20.86% 1.94% EFG International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for East West Bancorp and EFG International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score East West Bancorp 0 3 3 0 2.50 EFG International 0 1 0 0 2.00

East West Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $68.86, suggesting a potential upside of 28.75%. Given East West Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe East West Bancorp is more favorable than EFG International.

Summary

East West Bancorp beats EFG International on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits. The company's loan products include mortgage and home equity, commercial and residential real estate, working capital lines of credit, construction, trade finance, letters of credit, commercial business, affordable housing loans, asset-based lending, asset-backed finance, project finance, and equipment financing, as well as financing services to clients needing a financial bridge to facilitate their business transactions between the United States and Asia. It also provides various wealth management, treasury management, foreign exchange, and interest rate and commodity risk hedging services; and mobile and online banking services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About EFG International

(Get Free Report)

EFG International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, wealth management, and asset management services. It offers investment solutions, including discretionary mandates, structured products, trading services, and Islamic solutions; wealth planning and trust services; credit and financing services, such as Islamic, property, and investment financing; and eBanking services, including mobile banking and security services. The company also provides other banking services consisting of custody, foreign exchange and treasury, and trading services, as well as accounts and cards, and metals; and supports independent asset managers to set up private label funds. It operates in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, and the Middle East. EFG International AG was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.