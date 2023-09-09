Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Danaos in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of Danaos stock opened at $65.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Danaos has a 52-week low of $51.10 and a 52-week high of $72.14. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.59.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $241.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.75 million. Danaos had a net margin of 51.40% and a return on equity of 23.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaos will post 29.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Danaos acquired 44,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.44 per share, with a total value of $2,035,712.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,416,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,354,081.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaos by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,719,000 after purchasing an additional 270,676 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,621,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,966,000. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at $6,691,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE increased its holdings in shares of Danaos by 533.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 129,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 109,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

