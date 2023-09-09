Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $33.30

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.30 and last traded at $33.76, with a volume of 977223 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DQ shares. Nomura upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $42.80 to $38.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

Daqo New Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($4.45). The firm had revenue of $636.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 31.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daqo New Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,692,000 after acquiring an additional 80,587 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,572,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,147,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,753,000 after acquiring an additional 19,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 1,305.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,981,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 26.2% in the second quarter. Alpine Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,900,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,430,000 after purchasing an additional 393,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

