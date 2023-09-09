Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

DVDCF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Davide Campari-Milano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Davide Campari-Milano to €13.80 ($14.84) in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €13.00 ($13.98) in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Davide Campari-Milano Price Performance

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

DVDCF opened at $12.66 on Friday. Davide Campari-Milano has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $14.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers a range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

