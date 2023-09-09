DC Investments Management LLC Acquires 21,951 Shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL)

DC Investments Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Free Report) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,951 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Poland ETF accounts for about 1.4% of DC Investments Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. DC Investments Management LLC owned 0.59% of iShares MSCI Poland ETF worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 270.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,819,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,558 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $679,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 74.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 19,333 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 2,424.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,946,000.

Get iShares MSCI Poland ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EPOL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.69. 412,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,702. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The company has a market cap of $227.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.95.

About iShares MSCI Poland ETF

The iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Poland IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the broader Polish equity market. EPOL was launched on May 25, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Poland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Poland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.