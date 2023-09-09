DC Investments Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,495 Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPT. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Sprout Social by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPT shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.82.

Shares of SPT stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.30. 461,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,131. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average of $51.42. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $74.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -55.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $79.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.69 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 17.00% and a negative return on equity of 33.85%. Analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $514,192.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 254,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,669,174.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $514,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 254,175 shares in the company, valued at $11,669,174.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $146,073.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,109,435.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,302,737. Company insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

