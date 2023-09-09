DC Investments Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,811 Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2023

DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTCFree Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Elastic by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Elastic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Elastic by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Elastic by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 150,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $10,536,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,943,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,976,304.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $10,536,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,943,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,976,304.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,614,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at $499,061.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 226,320 shares of company stock valued at $15,760,494. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

ESTC stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $77.89. 789,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,835. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.42. Elastic has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $91.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, September 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Elastic in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Elastic from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.44.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

