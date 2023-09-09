DC Investments Management LLC Makes New $278,000 Investment in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,696 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in New Relic in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEWR. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Relic in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New Relic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,314 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $110,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other New Relic news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,314 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $110,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,540 shares in the company, valued at $549,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $983,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,100,958 shares in the company, valued at $334,316,787.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,518 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,695 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New Relic stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.43. 665,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,494. New Relic, Inc. has a one year low of $50.24 and a one year high of $86.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.50. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -34.87 and a beta of 0.86.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $242.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.13 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 17.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

