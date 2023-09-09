DC Investments Management LLC Makes New $315,000 Investment in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,356 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIVN. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 15.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the first quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 10.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Five9

In related news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $691,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 109,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,491,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $691,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 109,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,491,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 107,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $8,045,133.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,634,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 189,511 shares of company stock worth $14,784,983. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $1.70 on Friday, reaching $68.36. 538,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,490. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $93.30.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $222.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.11 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIVN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.82.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

