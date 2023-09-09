DC Investments Management LLC Purchases New Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of nCino by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in nCino by 218.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in nCino by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get nCino alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on nCino from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of nCino from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of nCino from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.08.

nCino Price Performance

NCNO stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.99. The company had a trading volume of 363,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,242. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $38.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. nCino had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $117.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at nCino

In other news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $63,547.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,880,732.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other nCino news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $63,547.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,880,732.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $66,885.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,473.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 239,428 shares of company stock valued at $7,449,639. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

(Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.