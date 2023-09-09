DC Investments Management LLC Purchases Shares of 18,752 Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

NYSE CWAN traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $19.00. 1,510,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,026. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.73 and a beta of 0.44.

Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $89.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.59 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 10,000,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $159,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $29,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,478. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 10,000,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $159,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,094,849 shares of company stock valued at $161,200,081. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CWAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

