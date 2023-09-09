DC Investments Management LLC Sells 30,380 Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

DC Investments Management LLC lowered its holdings in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,380 shares during the period. Amplitude makes up about 0.9% of DC Investments Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. DC Investments Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Amplitude worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Amplitude during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amplitude by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,804,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,326,000 after acquiring an additional 216,423 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amplitude during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ArchPoint Investors increased its holdings in Amplitude by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. ArchPoint Investors now owns 37,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 18,943 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Amplitude by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Amplitude Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $12.65. The company had a trading volume of 647,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,926. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.40. Amplitude, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $17.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.90 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amplitude from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amplitude from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

View Our Latest Report on AMPL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amplitude news, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 63,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $688,502.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $39,473.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,488.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 63,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $688,502.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.