DC Investments Management LLC Takes $283,000 Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 932 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,629,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,423,000 after purchasing an additional 689,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Paycom Software by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,684,000 after acquiring an additional 646,679 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 871,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,129,000 after acquiring an additional 334,363 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 482.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 383,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,945,000 after purchasing an additional 317,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,061,000 after purchasing an additional 283,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $399.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.53.

Paycom Software Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $284.31. 389,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,423. The company’s fifty day moving average is $315.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $262.11 and a fifty-two week high of $375.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.22). Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $401.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paycom Software news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

