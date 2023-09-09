DC Investments Management LLC Takes $294,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 763 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $15,947,000. United Bank raised its stake in Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.57.

Shares of ADBE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $560.36. 2,265,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,932. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $570.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $523.74 and a 200-day moving average of $434.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

