DC Investments Management LLC Takes Position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. 57.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshworks

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $187,465.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,760.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $187,465.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,760.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $142,022.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,080.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 433,434 shares of company stock worth $8,913,146. Insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRSH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Freshworks from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Freshworks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Freshworks from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Freshworks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Freshworks

Freshworks Stock Down 5.3 %

FRSH stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.90. 3,438,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,759,167. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.18 and a beta of 0.82. Freshworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.61.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $145.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.22 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 17.62% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Freshworks

(Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.