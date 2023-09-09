DCC (LON:DCC) Price Target Cut to GBX 6,520

DCC (LON:DCC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,250 ($91.56) to GBX 6,520 ($82.34) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,242 ($66.20) target price on shares of DCC in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 5,712.40 ($72.14).

Shares of DCC opened at GBX 4,384 ($55.37) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,380.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,560.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.89. DCC has a 1-year low of GBX 3,986 ($50.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,100 ($64.41). The stock has a market cap of £4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,297.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.67.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

