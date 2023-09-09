Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg Sells 30,009 Shares of Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL stock opened at $70.52 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $70.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.31. The company has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DELL. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $211,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,148,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 141,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,702 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,208,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

