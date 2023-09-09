DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Generation Investment Management LLP

Generation Investment Management LLP reduced its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,703,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 44,111 shares during the quarter. DENTSPLY SIRONA makes up 1.0% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Generation Investment Management LLP owned about 2.21% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $184,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XRAY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,732,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $701,167,000 after purchasing an additional 297,487 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,732,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $539,401,000 after buying an additional 149,912 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,744,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,257,000 after buying an additional 311,585 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,692,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $276,765,000 after acquiring an additional 205,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,660,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $261,642,000 after acquiring an additional 274,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 0.4 %

XRAY stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.98 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -11.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XRAY

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.