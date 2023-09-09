Dero One Day Trading Volume Tops $7,547.38 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $37.39 million and $7,547.38 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $2.70 or 0.00010423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25,862.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00242601 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.86 or 0.00741812 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00014652 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.75 or 0.00555807 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00059626 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00118828 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,868,711 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

