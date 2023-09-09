Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,521 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,210 shares during the period. Devon Energy makes up about 1.0% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,573 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 26.9% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 959 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DVN. Mizuho cut their target price on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.74.

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DVN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.66. 5,129,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,218,410. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.34. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $78.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.