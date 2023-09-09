D’Ieteren Group (OTCMKTS:SIEVF) Trading Down 0.9%

D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 165.15 and last traded at 166.45. 200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 105 shares. The stock had previously closed at 168.00.

D’Ieteren Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 175.52 and a 200 day moving average price of 184.43.

D’Ieteren Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

D'Ieteren Group SA operates as an investment company worldwide. The company operates through D'Ieteren Automotive, Belron, Moleskine, TVH, and PHE segments. It distributes Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, CUPRA, Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Rimac, Microlino, and Porsche brand vehicles, as well as its spare parts and accessories; sells used vehicles; and offers maintenance, financing, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D'Ieteren Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D'Ieteren Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.