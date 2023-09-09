Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DGLY stock opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92. Digital Ally has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $12.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Ally

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Ally stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) by 159.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,457,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.56% of Digital Ally worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 7.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

