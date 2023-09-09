Digitalbox (LON:DBOX) Shares Down 4.2%

Digitalbox plc (LON:DBOX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.51 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.51 ($0.07). 2,223 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 83,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.07).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a current ratio of 8.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7. The stock has a market cap of £6.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 575.00 and a beta of 0.39.
Digitalbox plc operates as a digital media company. It owns and operates Entertainment Daily that produces and publishes online UK entertainment news covering TV, showbiz, and celebrities; The Daily Mash, which delivers online satirical news articles; and The Tab, a student and youth culture site. The company is based in Peterborough, the United Kingdom.
