DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Director Warren Jenson Buys 4,000 Shares

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) Director Warren Jenson purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at $402,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

Shares of DOCN opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.44, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.91, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $51.69.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $169.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in DigitalOcean by 358.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 270.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 28.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOCN. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded DigitalOcean from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of DigitalOcean from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

