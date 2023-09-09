Dimension Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,720 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 100.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.97.

Blackstone Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE BX traded up $3.28 on Friday, hitting $112.67. 11,235,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,963,896. The company has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a PE ratio of 68.28, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $112.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.81 and a 200-day moving average of $91.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 191.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,116,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,505,203.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,116,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,505,203.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,398,212 shares of company stock worth $224,028,062. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

