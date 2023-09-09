Dimension Capital Management LLC Has $12.77 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Dimension Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 2.9% of Dimension Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $12,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.7% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $372.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,847,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,065,864. The business has a fifty day moving average of $372.65 and a 200 day moving average of $346.50. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

