Dimension Capital Management LLC Invests $205,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,470.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 54,537 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,721. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $77.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.30 and its 200-day moving average is $75.33.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

