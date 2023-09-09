Dimension Capital Management LLC Sells 30,758 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Dimension Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 78.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,758 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 49,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Bank of America by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 55,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE BAC traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $28.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,534,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,344,728. The firm has a market cap of $225.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.48. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

