Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 569.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,586 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $6,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,505.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,056,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,024 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,860,000. LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7,337.6% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,924,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,828 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,203,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,389,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,491 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DFAI opened at $26.75 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $28.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.14.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

