Dodge & Cox Boosts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,462,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,033,760 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up 2.8% of Dodge & Cox’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,109,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,658,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,792,000 after purchasing an additional 606,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680,289 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,704,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,989,000 after purchasing an additional 545,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Charles Schwab by 48.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,619,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445,011 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $59.33 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $105.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.44 and a 200 day moving average of $58.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,149. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

