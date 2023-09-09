Dodge & Cox Decreases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Dodge & Cox reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,469,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 75,162 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned about 0.78% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $1,141,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,444 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $60.82 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $59.45 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $127.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.55.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on BMY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

