Dodge & Cox Decreases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Dodge & Cox lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,718,806 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,863,457 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 2.0% of Dodge & Cox’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 1.86% of Comcast worth $2,946,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $45.03 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $185.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.73.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus increased their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

