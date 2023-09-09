Dodge & Cox Has $696.01 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,410,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,614,219 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 1.53% of Truist Financial worth $696,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Truist Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.78. 12,487,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,134,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stephens dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

