Dodge & Cox Increases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 75.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,183,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,088,831 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $579,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Medtronic by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 474 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.96. 4,208,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,675,919. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.42. The stock has a market cap of $106.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

