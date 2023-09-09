Dodge & Cox Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Dodge & Cox decreased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,220,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393,578 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International makes up approximately 2.6% of Dodge & Cox’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Dodge & Cox owned 9.07% of Johnson Controls International worth $3,746,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $419,897,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,334,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,569,000 after buying an additional 5,865,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after buying an additional 2,890,395 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,741,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 387.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,018,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock opened at $57.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.16. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $48.82 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

JCI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.08.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $6,120,354.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at $58,031,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

