Dodge & Cox Sells 832,220 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Dodge & Cox lessened its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,619,005 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 832,220 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned about 5.24% of HP worth $1,515,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of HP by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 413,491 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in HP by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 97,178 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in HP by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.73.

HP stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.30.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 114.62%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. HP’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.26%.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,589. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,620 shares of company stock worth $6,111,755 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

