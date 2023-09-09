Dodge & Cox Trims Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Dodge & Cox decreased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,399,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,425 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises 2.2% of Dodge & Cox’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,270,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in RTX by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $83.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.92.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

