Dodge & Cox Trims Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Dodge & Cox lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,740,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 402,786 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Dodge & Cox’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Dodge & Cox owned about 1.73% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $1,877,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at $587,665,868.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,159,686 shares of company stock valued at $123,960,027 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $325.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $334.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $287.75 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The firm has a market cap of $107.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.74 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.