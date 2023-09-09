Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Acquires 5,374 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.55 per share, with a total value of $78,191.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,081,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,786,479.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 1st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 7,078 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $104,471.28.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 7,819 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $113,922.83.

On Monday, August 28th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,170 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $90,699.00.

On Friday, August 25th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 3,517 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $51,664.73.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 5,282 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $76,905.92.

On Monday, August 21st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 4,773 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $70,449.48.

On Friday, August 18th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 3,425 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $51,306.50.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 37,096 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $547,907.92.

On Monday, August 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,424 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $94,882.48.

On Friday, August 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 6,100 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $90,219.00.

Donegal Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DGICA opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1,443,000.00 and a beta of -0.01. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $15.76.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is -6,800,000.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Donegal Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 59,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 18,363 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Donegal Group in the second quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

