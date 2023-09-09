Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) PT Lowered to $33.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Doximity from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Guggenheim cut Doximity from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Doximity from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Doximity from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Doximity from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. Doximity has a 52 week low of $21.85 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $108.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.98 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 27.20%. Research analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $159,333.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,333.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $164,801.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $358,619.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,214 shares of company stock worth $765,301 over the last ninety days. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Doximity by 60.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,004,000 after buying an additional 65,196 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Doximity by 325.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Doximity by 417.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Doximity during the first quarter worth about $983,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Doximity by 53.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,898,000 after buying an additional 716,547 shares in the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

