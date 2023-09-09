DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

DTE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. 58.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.07.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE DTE opened at $102.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.77. DTE Energy has a one year low of $100.07 and a one year high of $136.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.952 dividend. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.25%.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,507.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in DTE Energy by 10.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,435,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,918,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,375 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in DTE Energy by 459.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,199,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,024,000 after acquiring an additional 985,300 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 38.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,456,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,506,000 after acquiring an additional 962,628 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DTE Energy

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.