Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NAPA. Bank of America dropped their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.22.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NAPA

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NAPA opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Duckhorn Portfolio has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.16.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $91.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.71 million. Analysts anticipate that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAPA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.