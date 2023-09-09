Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CEO Rick M. Mcconnell Sells 14,053 Shares

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $661,896.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,952 shares in the company, valued at $27,268,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dynatrace Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:DT opened at $47.36 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 96.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average of $46.66.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $332.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.89 million. As a group, analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.61.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $1,827,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 272.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 132,395 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 6.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

