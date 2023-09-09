Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CEO Rick M. Mcconnell Sells 14,053 Shares

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $661,896.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,952 shares in the company, valued at $27,268,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Dynatrace Trading Down 2.0 %
NYSE:DT opened at $47.36 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 96.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average of $46.66.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $332.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.89 million. As a group, analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $1,827,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 272.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 132,395 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 6.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
