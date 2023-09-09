E Automotive (OTCMKTS:EICCF) & America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Critical Analysis

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) and E Automotive (OTCMKTS:EICCF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares America’s Car-Mart and E Automotive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio America’s Car-Mart $1.41 billion 0.44 $20.43 million $1.66 57.10 E Automotive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

America’s Car-Mart has higher revenue and earnings than E Automotive.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score America’s Car-Mart 0 0 1 0 3.00 E Automotive 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for America’s Car-Mart and E Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.

America’s Car-Mart presently has a consensus target price of $135.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.42%. E Automotive has a consensus target price of C$4.50, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given E Automotive’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe E Automotive is more favorable than America’s Car-Mart.

Profitability

This table compares America’s Car-Mart and E Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets America’s Car-Mart 0.76% 2.19% 0.78% E Automotive N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.1% of America’s Car-Mart shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of America’s Car-Mart shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

America’s Car-Mart beats E Automotive on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

About E Automotive

E Automotive Inc. operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction platforms for automotive and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing solutions for the automotive industry, as well as inventory merchandising and marketing software. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc. and changed its name to E Automotive Inc. in December 2019. E Automotive Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

