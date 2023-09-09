Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) EVP Sells $151,835.94 in Stock

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) EVP Ryan Riel sold 6,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $151,835.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,036.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EGBN opened at $23.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.95. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $49.04.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $80.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,204,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on EGBN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

