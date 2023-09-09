Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXP. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $199.80.

NYSE:EXP opened at $180.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.41. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $101.98 and a 12 month high of $195.96.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $601.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 40.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,066,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $852,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,771,044.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,066,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,230 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 77.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 681.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

