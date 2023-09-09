Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Receives $15.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.10.
DEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Easterly Government Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DEA
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties
Easterly Government Properties Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $12.91 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46.
Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 378.57%.
Easterly Government Properties Company Profile
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Easterly Government Properties
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 3 Stocks to Play the Easing Food Supply Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.