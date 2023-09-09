Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Receives $15.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.10.

DEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Easterly Government Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 9,775.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 54.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 137.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $12.91 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 378.57%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

