Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 180 ($2.27) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.90) price objective on shares of Ecora Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.27) target price on shares of Ecora Resources in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of LON ECOR opened at GBX 108.20 ($1.37) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £279.00 million, a PE ratio of 338.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.66. Ecora Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 102.80 ($1.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 165.45 ($2.09). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 111.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 117.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05.

In related news, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £8,475 ($10,703.46). Company insiders own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver primarily in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally.

