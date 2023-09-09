Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 180 ($2.27) price target on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.90) price objective on shares of Ecora Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.27) target price on shares of Ecora Resources in a research note on Tuesday.
Ecora Resources Stock Up 0.2 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £8,475 ($10,703.46). Company insiders own 21.44% of the company’s stock.
Ecora Resources Company Profile
Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver primarily in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ecora Resources
- What is a Special Dividend?
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 3 Stocks to Play the Easing Food Supply Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Ecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.