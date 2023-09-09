EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Trading Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS EDPFY opened at $44.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.07. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 12 month low of $38.87 and a 12 month high of $57.63.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

