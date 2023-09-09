Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Educational Development Price Performance
Educational Development stock opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94. Educational Development has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.92.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $14.52 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%.
Institutional Trading of Educational Development
Educational Development Company Profile
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
