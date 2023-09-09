Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Price Performance

Educational Development stock opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94. Educational Development has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $14.52 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%.

Institutional Trading of Educational Development

Educational Development Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in Educational Development by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Educational Development by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Educational Development during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Educational Development during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.